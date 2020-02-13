HAGEMANN, Wayne K., 80, of Sandston, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was a retired foreman for Baker Equipment. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick H. Hagemann Sr.; mother, Doris Jackson Hagemann; and brother, Frederick H. Hagemann Jr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Abrunda H. Hagemann. Interment will be private. The family is being served by Nelsen Funeral Home, Richmond.View online memorial
