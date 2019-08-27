HAGENBUCH, Doris L., adored mother, cherished grandmother and vivacious friend, died August 24, 2019, at Memorial Regional Medical Center at the age of 99. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Hagenbuch; daughter, Donna Patrick Steen; and son, William Charles Hagenbuch. She is survived by her sons, Robert and Raymond Hagenbuch; grandchildren, Alicia Allen, Kim Surbaugh and Joy Patrick; great-granddaughters, Amanda Arnett and Lauren Arnett; nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many special friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial