HAGOOD, Wilhelmina, went to be with the Lord August 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Ollie Hagood; sisters, Mary Lee and Evelyn; brother, Kenny; and nephew, Kareem. She is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas Johnson; sons, Lamont and Terrell; brothers, Dean (Carolyn) and Willie (Cynthia); sisters, Bessie (Richard) and Laverne (Gerald); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Mimms Chapel and funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Beulah Baptist Church, 2305 Concord Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23224. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial