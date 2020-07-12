HAHN, Susan Marschall, 79, of Midlothian, passed away on July 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born and raised on Long Island, N.Y., the daughter of the late Alice and George Marschall. Sue graduated from Massapequa High School in Massapequa, N.Y., and received degrees from Hofstra University and New York Institute of Technology. In the late 1990s, Sue and husband, Alfred moved to Midlothian, Va., where she worked in special education for Chesterfield County Schools. They joined the congregation of Woodlake United Methodist Church, where they formed many warm and lasting friendships. Sue is survived by her husband of 53 years; her brother George, his wife, Marian; and two nephews, Geof and Gary; her son Christian, his wife, Erin; and her grandsons, Reece and Colin of Atlanta, Ga.; and her son, Matthew, his wife, Pam; and her granddaughter, Allie of Richmond. Her ashes will be spread in the ocean off Gilgo Beach, a favorite spot of her childhood. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a date soon after Labor Day.View online memorial
