HAILEY, James "Jimmy" Albert, 79, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Jimmy was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Beth Hardin; and his wife, Hilda Hailey. Survivors include a son, Mike Hailey (Stephanie); sister, Gloria Jean Averette; brother, Lacey E. Hailey Jr.; and grandchildren, Chris Hailey (Katelyn), Timothy Hailey (Bobbi), Timothy Powers (Kayla), Brianna Powers, Tammy Krenzer (Wayne), Bambi Germain and K.C. Hardin. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. J. Stephen Christensen, Dr. Walter Hendrix, Dr. Banks Turner and staff for their love and compassion. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Diabetes Association.