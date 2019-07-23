HAIRE, Jean Fall, 86, of Petersburg, passed away on July 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elward and Lillian Fall; husband, John D. Haire Jr.; and her brother, Eddie Fall. Jean is survived by her daughter, Jeanne H. Eastwood; granddaughters, Elizabeth Underhill (Andrew) and Christina Eastwood; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Harper Underhill. The family would like to thank the staff of the Petersburg Home for Ladies, for all their love and care. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805, to celebrate Jean's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, or to the Petersburg Home for Ladies Memorial Fund, 311 S. Jefferson St., Petersburg, Va. 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial