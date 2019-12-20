HAIRFIELD, Arlene Craft, 70, of Chester, departed this earth on Monday, December 16, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Hairfield; daughter-in-law, Lenora Pizzeck; and granddaughter, Kayden Pizzeck. Arlene was preceded in death by her father, Emmett Craft Jr.; mother, Nellie Tyson; son, Ryan Pizzeck; and brothers, Alvin Craft (Harriet) and Robert Caudell. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/arlene-craft-hairfield.View online memorial
