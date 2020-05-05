HAISLIP, Marvin W., 61, of Varina, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Marvin was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Haislip; and his parents, Helen and George Haislip. Many knew him as a carpenter for Henrico County, where he became a supervisor for Parks and Recreation, he later retired in 2012. In his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and fishing. Marvin is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlotte E. Haislip; son, Brian Haislip; twin brother, Michael Haislip; brother, Carl Haislip; and sister, Cindy Hilderbrand; and many other family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220. Condolences may be registered online at NelsenRichmond.com.View online memorial
