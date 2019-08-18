HAJDUK, David, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the VA Hospital, Prescott, Arizona. David was born December 8, 1947, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, to Mary A. (Scaccia) Hajduk and Cyril M. Hajduk. He graduated from Charleroi Area High School in 1965 and Penn State University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science. Additionally, David proudly served his country for four years in the United States Air Force at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska. David lived in Richmond, Virginia, for 30 years. He worked for Dominion Resources of Richmond as a systems analysis/project manager for 20 years and then he was a business consultant until he retired in Sedona, Arizona, in 2005. Subsequently, he moved to the beautiful High Country of Prescott, Arizona where he called home. David's hobbies were working on his antique '56 Ford truck, creating items in his woodworking shop and photography. He loved the mountains and outdoors, Yosemite Park and Yellowstone National Park were two of his favorite places in the entire world. He will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit and a great sense of humor, not to mention his powerful drive to accomplish. He was indeed an achiever. David is survived by his loving wife, Connie Katinsky Hajduk; and their two precious cats, whom he adored, Grayson and Haley; a sister, Mary Ann and Ron Govenor of Charleroi, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Cathy and Ken Sharpeta of Littleton, Colo.; a brother-in-law, Pete E. and Virginia Katinsky of Charleroi, Pa; plus nieces and nephews and several cousins. Connie thanks the doctors, nurses and staff of the Phoenix VA GI department for the good care that they provided for David over the years. Moreover, Connie is very grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff members of the CLC Hospice Care Wing of the Prescott VA Hospital for the exceptional care they gave David during the last weeks of his life. David's faith was Catholic, and per his request interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook, share a memory or leave a condolence for the family. For questions, please contact us at (928) 445-2221.View online memorial