HAKSCH, John (George) A., 66, of Louisa, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Budapest, Hungary, the city of his birth. He is survived by his mother, Noemi I. Haksch; his daughters, Lorraine Michelle Haksch and Theresa H. Scott; his siblings, Noemi H. Pearce, Peter E. Haksch and Susan H. Straka; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; nephews, Ephraim, Caleb and Noah Pearce and Andrew Straka; and his devoted niece and caregiver, Alisa Pearce. John was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Matthews; father, George E. Haksch; brother, Thomas J. Haksch; and nephew, Gabriel T. Pearce. John was known for his quick wit, vast and varied knowledge, generosity, love for family, friends and animals, penchant for computer gaming and a strong will to live. Visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, with funeral service at 12 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church, Rockville, Va., with inurnment at Westhampton Memorial Park, followed by reception back at Berea.