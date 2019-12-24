HALE, EARL JR.

HALE, Earl Haywood Jr., 93, of Prince George, Va., passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Earl Haywood Hale Sr. and Ruth Bradford Todd Hale. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Elizabeth "Betzie" Everett Hale; brothers, Walter Hale and Charles Hale; children, Gary Earl Hale and Cheryl Hale Kanak; and sons-in-law, LTC (Ret.) Roy Turgeon and Ben Kanak. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cole Hale; children, Marilyn Turgeon Poole and husband, Charles, Bradford Bryan Hale and wife, Anne, Melissa-Beth Gates and husband, Andy and Kevin Alexander Foster; grandchildren, Kate Turgeon-Watson and her husband, Brandon, Emily Cambra and her husband, Josh, Natalie Turgeon, Elizabeth Gates, Russell Gates, Samuel Gates and Hannah Hale; great-grandchildren, Sara-Hale Watson, Caroline Watson, Roy Cambra and Tillman Cambra. Earl graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Forestry. LTC (Ret.) Earl H. Hale Jr. proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring after 27 years of service. After his military retirement, he started his own landscaping business, Professional Lawn Kare. He was a faithful member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Richmond. Also, he was a member and past president of the Rotary Clubs of Prince George and Hopewell, as well as Past District Governor. He served as President of the Virginia Electoral Board Association, Secretary of the Electoral Board of Prince George and Chairman of the Prince George Republican Committee. Of all his titles, the most important to him were husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 9800 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. Interment with full military honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
