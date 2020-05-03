HALE, Rhea K., 49, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away April 27, 2020, following a brief illness. Daughter of Margaret M. (nee Lavelle) and Donald P. Hale, she was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Margaret (nee Murray) and Martin Lavelle and Olwen (nee Coleman) and Wilbur B. Hale Sr. of Scranton, Pennsylvania; aunt and uncle, Joanne and Wilbur B. Hale Jr.; uncle, John E. Hale; aunt, Nancy A. Swiencki; and godmother, Ann Casey. She is survived by her parents; and her sister, Mara Hale of Ridgewood, N.J.; much-loved aunts, uncles and cousins and many dear friends made in every place she lived and worked. Rhea was Director of Public Policy in the Sustainability team at WestRock, a leading paper and packaging company. A recognized authority on issues related to public policy and sustainability, she spoke regularly at national conferences and events. She was a respected voice for her company and the industry in a number of external organizations including the American Forest & Paper Association, the Association of Plastics Recyclers, the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the Foodservice Packaging Institute and The Recycling Partnership. Salutatorian of Windsor High School class of 1988, Rhea studied finance and graduated with honors from Boston College in 1992 where she was a member of the Honors Program. She studied in London her junior year, working as a policy intern for the UK Liberal Democratic party. Rhea spent several years in banking and then went on to obtain a master's degree in Environmental Management, Resource Economics and Policy from Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment in 1999. She joined IBM during her degree program, working in the area of design for environment and recycling in IBM's Engineering Center for Environmentally Conscious Products. Her career in sustainability and environmental policy progressed with roles at the Environmental Protection Agency, which she represented at UN Climate Change Conferences in Europe and Asia, and the American Forest and Paper Association prior to joining WestRock in 2011. Rhea had a talent for seeing possibilities, and the vision and persistence to bring them to life. She was known for this in her industry, and the same was true at home. Among her greatest joys was Farmer's Rest, the 1835 home and property she restored over the last decade with the generous guidance of the local historical society. An interest in wine grew into a small vineyard on the property, where she spent countless hours working with her neighbor and hobby/business partner, Randolph Aigner, becoming viticulture experts in a challenging climate to produce the Mourvedre grapes for Stinson Vineyards' rose. She looked to apply this talent to benefit her community in joining Lead Virginia, a program for senior level professionals to develop a deeper understanding of the issues and opportunities facing Virginia in the areas of economy, education and health with a view to supporting the advancement of her adopted state. Her time in the UK during college fostered a love of travel, both for work and pleasure. Her trips to Colorado and New Mexico last summer with friends, to Costa Rica, France, Italy and Ireland with her sister, and to Machu Picchu, Bali, Poland and Denmark are among the varied places and experiences she so appreciated. A constant reader, Rhea enjoyed theater and the arts, furniture and pottery in particular. And of course, it is impossible to talk about her without mentioning the rescue pets to whom she was so devoted: her late hound, Mack, and adored cat, Sweet Pea. Rhea's colleagues and friends knew her as determined in a low-key way, curious, a deep thinker, passionate in her work, principled and consistent regardless of changes in work roles from representative to competitor to partner over her career, impactful, modest, kind, funny with an often-pointed wit, unfailingly available to help in time of need and a pleasure to be around. As one said, "If you walked into a room and Rhea was there, everything was better." Celebrations of her life will be held in Windsor, N.Y. and at her home in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or donate in her memory to the Richmond SPCA and the LUNGevity Foundation. The family is grateful to her healthcare teams at VCU and Duke University Medical Centers and to Hospice of Virginia, with special thanks owed to the many skilled and compassionate nurses who cared for her.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery