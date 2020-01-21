HALEY, Thomas Scott, 50, of Bowling Green, Virginia, passed away on January 19, 2020, after a long illness. Above all, Scott loved his family. He leaves behind his daughter, Paige Haley; his son, Andrew Haley; his mother, Mary Scott Haley; and his sister, Mary Tod Gray (Clarke). Second to family, Scott loved sports, nature and working outdoors. During his time at Woodberry Forest School, he was a member of the varsity football, basketball and lacrosse teams and remained a lifelong fan of the Tigers! At the University of Virginia, Scott enjoyed playing rugby and was an avid supporter of all UVA sports. He regularly attended football games and rarely missed a basketball game on TV. Scott received his degree in urban and environmental planning from UVA and spent most of his career working for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Additionally, Scott always sought to teach others about soil science and volunteered his time to the Boy Scouts. Scott also loved gardening. Although never a farmer by profession, he dedicated much of his time to Hardcorner Farm, a business co-owned by him and his son. Many people will remember Scott selling pumpkins, table arrangements and garland at the local Farmers' Market. Always friendly and ready to make a sale, Scott loved spending time talking to customers. He will be missed greatly! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodberry Forest School or to the scholarship fund at Salem Baptist Church in Sparta, Va. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, Va. 22514. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
