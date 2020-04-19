HALIBURTON, JOANNDRA

HALIBURTON, Joanndra C., 60, of Richmond, died April 9, 2020. Surviving are her partner of love for 34 years, Johnny Charles Williams IV; son, Joshura Charles Williams; three sisters, Vickie M. Haliburton, Lucretia Copper and Denise Haliburton; two nieces, two nephews; two devoted cousins, Carl Lee Durrett and Kenneth Durrett; her loving cat, Playa. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

