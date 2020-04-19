HALIBURTON, Joanndra C., 60, of Richmond, died April 9, 2020. Surviving are her partner of love for 34 years, Johnny Charles Williams IV; son, Joshura Charles Williams; three sisters, Vickie M. Haliburton, Lucretia Copper and Denise Haliburton; two nieces, two nephews; two devoted cousins, Carl Lee Durrett and Kenneth Durrett; her loving cat, Playa. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…