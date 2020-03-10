HALL, Barbara Blankenship, 85, was called home on March 7, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior, after passing peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Stringtown Wythe County, Va., on April 20, 1934, to James Kelly Blankenship and Maude Crigger Blankenship. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Hall; four daughters, Valerie Dalton, Julia Carmen Hall, Tammy Scott and Stephanie Cooper; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Bethpage Christian Church in Mineral, Va., on March 21, at 11 a.m. Norman Funeral Home of Goochland is handling the arrangements.View online memorial
