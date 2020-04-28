HALL, Brenda Lush, age 78, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 59 years, Willie Ed Hall; her daughters Cindy, Candy (Mike) and Pamela (Jerry); grandchildren, Rachael (David), Rebekah, Joey, McKenzie and Connor; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Wyatt. She was a member of Eastern Star Manchester Chapter #53. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Elkhardt Baptist Church. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
