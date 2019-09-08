HALL, Daniel Vernon, 71, of Maidens, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Judy; sister, Elaine. He is survived by his wife, Linda; five stepchildren, numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda, Judy, Cynthia; and brother, Alan; plus numerous devoted friends who faithfully remained by his side. Dan was a decorated U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, and a member of Victory Christian Church. He served 25 years at Westminster Canterbury as Lead Engineer. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. His funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Victory Christian Church, 2850 Maidens Rd., Goochland. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Burkeville with military honors.View online memorial