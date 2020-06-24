HALL, Dorothy "Sue" Branch, 73, of Henrico County, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2020. Sue was born on August 10, 1946, in Richmond to William H. Branch and Dorothy E. Spinx. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John David Hall Jr.; her daughter, Susan Hall (Debbie); grandson, Jackson; sisters, Barbara Johnson Allen, Shirley Crockett and Judy Reynolds; niece, Lisa; two loving stepdaughters, Cindy Willer (Tim) and Valorie Hall; and four stepgrandchildren. Sue graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Averett University. She went on to have a long career at the Virginia State Corporation Commission, where she held a variety of positions. After retiring, Sue enjoyed duplicate bridge and took pride in becoming a Life Master. She was a devoted wife and mother, possessed a good sense of humor, loved taking care of her family and was an excellent cook. A private memorial service will be held in her honor on June 25. If you would like to honor Sue's memory, please make a donation to your favorite charity. For condolences please visit www.blileys.com.View online memorial
