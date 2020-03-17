HALL, Helen Wilderman, 94, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Helen was born in Flushing, New York. She attended local schools, playing the trombone in the marching band. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Elizabeth Voelkel; brother, Max; husbands, Robert J. Wilderman and Forest G. Hall. Helen was the business owner of an ice cream parlor, "Circus Hall of Cream." She was very involved in the community with St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Naples, Fla. and Shepard Center of Chesterfield in Virginia. She was a world traveler, touring Europe, Egypt, China and the United States. Helen and her husband, Robert were members and leaders in the local and state Steuben Society, a German organization. Her joy of life was anyone meeting her and her smile, but especially her two great-grandkids, Lukas and Tyler, who made her constantly laugh. She is survived by her son, Robert Wilderman Jr. and his wife, Angela; three grandchildren, Julie and husband, Spencer Robinson, Christine and husband, Christopher Melton and Robert Wilderman III and wife, Zena; two great-grandchildren, Lukas Robinson and Tyler Robinson; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Alyssa and Emma Tedesco. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. A service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Interment will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hastings on the Hudson, New York, 10706. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Mar 18
Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
4400 Beluah Road
Richmond, VA 23234
Mar 20
Burial
Friday, March 20, 2020
2:00PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
50 Jackson Ave.
Hasting on the Hudson, NY 10706
