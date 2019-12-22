HALL, Howard L. Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, son of the late Howard L. Hall Sr. and Essie Harris Hall, and retired Senior Vice President of the A.H. Robins Company, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Crowder Hall; and his three children and their spouses, son, Howard L. Hall III (Margaret) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Anne Hall Tapscott (Steve) of Glen Allen, Va.; and son, Kevin D. Hall of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Stacey Lynn Hall Grier (Ken) of Ashburn, Va.; great-grandchildren, Leighton Kensley and Reese Harper Grier; sister, Margarett Hall Hubbard of Hardeeville, S.C.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins scattered throughout the south. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and man of strong spiritual faith. Howard was born November 30, 1934, at the Stuart Circle Hospital in Richmond, Va. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School (1952) and the Georgia Institute of Technology (1958). After a brief stint in the U.S. Army (discharged as a Captain in the Corps of Engineers), he began his business career at the DuPont Company (five years), Reynolds Metals Company (two years) and finally the A.H. Robins Company (24 years), where he served as a corporate officer for the immediate 10 years prior to his retirement in 1990. He also served as the first on-site President and General Manager of the A.H. Robins Manufacturing Company in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, in 1973 and 1974. Howard was a member of the local International Management Council (IMC) and served as chairman of its Top Management Advisory Committee. He also served on the Richmond Private Industry Council, where he was a Corporate Chairman of the Summer Jobs Program, Vice-Chairman and subsequently Chairman of the Private Industry Council. Howard was an avid Georgia Tech fan and extremely proud of Tech's academic reputation and athletic accomplishments. He supported the Georgia Tech Alumni Association for 31 years and the Alexander-Tharpe Athletic Fund. He followed the Ramblin' Wreck to the ACC Basketball Tournament each year since 1981. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Chesterfield County for more than 30 years, where he served as deacon, treasurer, day school treasurer and on various committees. After retirement and relocation to Richmond's West End, he and his wife joined the Derbyshire Baptist Church and the Koinonia "Bible Study" Sunday School Class. At Derbyshire, he served as a trustee, deacon, deacon chairman, Nominating Team Leader, Coordinator of the Koinonia Class of approximately 90 senior adult members and various other committees and teams. He was a member of the Central Chesterfield Ruritan Club, with years of continuous perfect attendance, having served the club as both secretary and president. He was a longtime member of the Hermitage Country Club, serving as board member. On June 1, 2007, Howard and Frances renewed their wedding vows on their 50th wedding anniversary at the Hermitage Country Club, with many family and friends in attendance, including some who were in the original wedding party. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a future date at Derbyshire Baptist Church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
