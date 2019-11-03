HALL, James Elwood, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Hall Monahan. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Hall; two sons, two daughters, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at noon on Tuesday, November 5, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Special thanks to the staff at Henrico Doctors' Hospital and the hospice nurses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
