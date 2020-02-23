HALL, John Lawrence, 89, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lori; and Lillian A. Hall. He is survived by his three daughters, Karen Hall Patterson, Deborah Lee Hall and Wanda Hall Barber (Steve); grandchildren, Daniel and Kristen; friend, Raymond Abernathy (Bootsie); and many other family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Richmond Animal Care and Control, www.richmondgov.com/AnimalControl/Donate.aspx. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
