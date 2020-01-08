HALL, John A., departed this life January 5, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Kim Turner; niece, Brittani Turner; nephew, Spencer Turner; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 10 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 10
Viewing
Friday, January 10, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 10
Family will receive friends
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 11
Burial
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
