HALL, Lorraine "Lorrie" H., 57, changed her mailing address on November 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William "Earl" Hall; her brother, James Hinson; her puppies, Willie and Tidbit; and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, at Lyndale Baptist Church, 8320 Hull Street Rd.

