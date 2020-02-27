HALL, Mrs. Mae Rosa, 69, of Henrico, Va., departed this life on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Henrico, Va. She is survived by her loving son, Clayton Hall Jr. (Sarah); and granddaughter, Mya Chanel; loving mother, Annie Palmore; devoted brothers, Eric (Deborah), Francis (Paulette) and Kenneth (Crystal) Palmore; and devoted sister and dedicated caregiver, Shirley Reavis (Feldman); nieces, Erica, Kariama, Erin and Chamille; nephew, Paul; loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friends, Sara Jones, Adele Stinner, Tina Hendrick and Roberta Conyard. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church, Powhatan. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr., pastor officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation at Funeral Home
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Little Zion Baptist Church
5680 Cartersville Road
Powhatan, VA 23139
