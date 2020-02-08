HALL, Mary Ann, 82, reached out to join Jesus on Thursday, February 6, 2020, following many health challenges. Born in Louisa, Va., to Carrington Joseph and Mary Corker Trainham February 21, 1937, she lived in Beaverdam since age 7. She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life, Elmore Hall. Surviving her are Kimberly Hall, Erika "Rickie" Smith (Ron) and Elmore Scott Hall and his children, Lydia (fiance, Willie), Addie and Elmore James (E.J.). She was a lifelong member and servant at Zion Christian Church, Beaverdam. Visitation will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Zion Christian, 16158 School Road. A celebration of her life will be held immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Corker Family Cemetery at Hillview Farm in Beaverdam beside her beloved Elmore at 11 a.m Monday, February 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Zion Christian Church, for the Mary Funkhouser Education Fund, P.O. Box 55, Beaverdam, Va. 23015. Online condolences may be made to at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY HALL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.