HALL, Mary Anne Jones, 94, born in Ridgeway, Va., and a resident of Midlothian for the past 56 years, passed away January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lina Griggs Jones and James Benjamin Jones Sr. Mary Anne is survived by two loving children, Michael Hall (Bonnie) and Suzanne Beisner (John); as well as four grandchildren, Lindsay Condrey (Matt), Adam Hall (Stephanie), Brittany Beisner and Brooke Beisner; in addition to two great-grandchildren, Mila Condrey and Taylor Hall. Mary Anne was a graduate of Radford University, and later went on to Virginia Tech, where she obtained a master's degree in Home Economics. She hardly ever missed watching a Virginia Tech football game and was also a huge VCU basketball fan. She was famous in our family for her delicious home-cooked meals. Mary Anne enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her beloved Woodmont neighbors, with whom she had backyard cookouts on every possible occasion. She traveled extensively in Europe with close friends, and she accompanied our family on many memorable trips to the Caribbean. She was kind to everyone she met and adored by many. Mary Anne left an indelible mark on us as our cherished matriarch. The family will receive friends at Salisbury Country Club on Saturday, January 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a celebration of Mary Anne's life.View online memorial
