HALL, Ruben Edward, is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Hester H. Hall; his children, Charles Edward Taylor (Christine), Kelvin Hall (Robin), Sharon Hall, Eddie Hall (Terri) and Ellen Ammons (Theo); four grandchildren, Jevon Taylor, Marvin Taylor, Donavan Hall and Deja Hall; two sisters, Dorothy Key and Shirley Davis. Through marriage he had nine brothers-in-law, seven preceded him in death and three sisters-in-law, two preceded him in death and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m.View online memorial
