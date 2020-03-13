HALL, Shirley Davenport, 88, was welcomed into Heaven Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born on July 5, 1931, Shirley was raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia. She graduated from Farnham High School in 1949, and then from Johnston Willis Nursing Program in 1952. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 45 years at Retreat Hospital, and served as a volunteer for 15 years following her retirement. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hall; parents; brothers, Sonny, Lawrence, William, Bobby Davenport; and cherished aunt, Annie Luttrell. She is survived by her sister, Betty Bowen (Stanley); her children, Sandra Provost (John), Gary Hall (Brenda), Brenda Bradley (Brad), Randy Hall (Darlene); her grandchildren, Jimmy Hall, Jamie Pocta, Brittany Brookes, Jonathan Bradley, Sarah Hall, Caroline Provost, Jennifer Bradley; her great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Branch, Baylor, Blake, Bradley; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
