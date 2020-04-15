HALL, Teresa "Terry" Hunt, 65, of Sandston, Va., peacefully passed away at her home with her dedicated husband and sister-in-law, Vicki, by her side Friday, April 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Clayman Hunt; stepfather, Edward Hendrick; and a brother, Tony Hunt. Terry is survived by her beloved husband of 21 years, Kenny Hall; three children, Cherie Byrum (J.P.), Aimee Hall (Anthony) and Kayla Hall (Ben); six grandchildren, Jalyn, Carmen, Alivia, Willow, Trey and Asher; her mother, Gaynelle H. Hendrick; her brothers, Clemen Hunt, Jerry Hunt (Shirley), Robbie Hunt (Stacey) and Paul Hendricks; and many other beloved lifelong friends and family. Terry was born and raised in Richmond. She worked at the Tobacco Company for 20 years, where she became a Richmond icon due to her charm and charisma. She had a stunning smile and a free-spirited personality that when combined with her huge, giving heart, instantly won you over. Terry loved football, especially the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In 1991, as the owner/manager of the "Bad Boys" flag football team, she led her team to victory as the very first Virginia Flag Football Association Title Champions. She loved music, the beach, sunglasses and her "little campground" getaway, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. Terry adored them and spent countless hours with them making lifelong memories that they will cherish forever. They will miss their "TT" tremendously as will all those who knew her. Due to the current crisis restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Richmond Children's Hospital.View online memorial
