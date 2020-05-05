HALL, Walter Norman, 97, of Deltaville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was an architect and a U.S.M.C. World War II veteran. Survived by his son, Christopher W. Hall (Dawn); a daughter, Kristina St. Pere; grandchildren, Lindsay R. Hall and Michael Geithman (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Everleigh. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.View online memorial
