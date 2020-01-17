HALL, Walter E., 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Ann Hall; and is survived by his three children, Pat Watson (Chuck), Mark Hall (Amy) and Steve Hall; five grandchildren, Jackie White (Chris), Ashley Blizzard (Mitchell), Dustin Hall, Seth Hall and Hannah Hall; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Quentin; sister, Julia Milby; as well as several nieces and nephews. Walter loved music, particularly country, bluegrass and gospel. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. with services beginning at 4 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice, 100 Gateway Centre Pkwy., #205b, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial
HALL, WALTER
To plant a tree in memory of WALTER HALL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.