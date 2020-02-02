HALL, Winifred L. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Winifred Lee Hall, loving husband to Mary and father to Angie and Ryan, passed away at the age of 75. Winfrey was born on November 27, 1944, in Beaverdam, Va., to Myrle and Minnie Hall. On March 9, 1979, he married Mary Lloyd. Winfrey retired from DuPont and had a passion for hunting, loved his dogs and his purple martin birdhouses. He was known for his love for his grandchildren, kind heart and lending a helping hand. Winfrey never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Myrle; his mother, Minnie; his brother, Ronald; and his brother-in-law, Weldon. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Winfred "Ryan"; his daughter, Angela Hynson (Kyle); sisters, Joyce Mitchell, Marilyn "Molly" Nuckols (R.D.) and Donna Graves (Wes); his brother, Bruce Hall (Jackie); granddaughters, Danielle Hynson, Nobeleigh and Khloe Hall; grandsons, Kyle "Levin" Hynson and Calvin Hall; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Hall; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. His family will receive friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va., from 1 to 3 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Winfrey's memory to the American Diabetes Association.View online memorial
