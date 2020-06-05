HALLBERT, Marie Freiler, 91, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curt Hallbert. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Zoeller (Robert) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. and Catherine Welsh of Richmond. Marie was a kind, generous, remarkable woman who was always supportive of her family and friends. She loved animals and throughout her long life rescued many dogs and cats. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later. If you'd like to remember Marie with a charitable donation, please consider St. Francis Humane Association, P.O. Box 73622, Richmond, 23235.View online memorial
