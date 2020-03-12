HALLEY, LEONARD JR.

HALLEY, Leonard Brisland Jr., 81, of Richmond, passed away on March 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Mears Halley; his father, Leonard B. Halley Sr.; and sister, Pamela Decatur. He is survived by his wife, Carey Halley; his stepdaughter, Catherine Boehnlein; and granddaughters, Caydon and Dylan; his sister, Norma D. Halley; brother, Lowman M. Halley (Jill); nephew, Forrest Halley (Kelsey). Leonard received a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in education and was a former teacher in Henrico County, where he taught for 25 years. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era. A life member and past commander of American Legion Post 84, he was the coordinator of Boys State and Girls State for many years and was also a charter member of the Memorial Rifles Honor Guard. Leonard was a past master and a life member of Manchester no. 14 Masonic Lodge. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Leonard Halley to American Legion Post 84 Boys State & Girls State, P.O. Box 70820, Henrico, Va. 23229.View online memorial
