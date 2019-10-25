HALLINAN, Patricia Lee, 77, of Highland Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter L. Hallinan; father, Samuel Walton Kemper; mother, Agnes Elizabeth Kemper; and sister, Shirley Elizabeth Oertel. She is survived by her children, Richard Allen Drew, Franklin J. Drew, Barbara R. Chastain (Bruce) and Walton Scott Hallinan; grandchildren, Melanie Napier (Kenneth), Heather Smith (Ethan), Austin Drew and Hannah Drew; great-grandson, Landon Bruce Napier; siblings, Agnes Hoyt, Samuel W. Kemper (Pam) and Reta Kemper. Patricia retired from U.S. Government service in 2005. After retirement, she served as church secretary at Providence United Methodist Church and as a bus driver for Henrico Public Schools. She was an active member of Sandston Baptist Church with a passion for missionary work. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150, with an 11 a.m. memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Special Mission Fund for Adults and Youth at Sandston Baptist Church.View online memorial