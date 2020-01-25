HAMBY, William "Christian," 21, of Quinton, Va., born August 18, 1998, tragically died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents, Jamie L. and Sherri B. Hamby of New Kent; his sister, Madison Taylor Hamby of Norge; paternal grandparents, William and Diane Hamby of New Kent; maternal grandparents, Robert "Butch" and Brenda Carter of Mattaponi, Va., Jack G. Barbour Jr.; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins; Bella Boo and his faithful companion, Beau. Christian was a 2016 graduate of New Kent High School, where he participated and excelled in his favorite sport - baseball. He also participated in several area leagues. Following high school, he attended Longwood College but decided "Home" was where he wanted to be. Always a smile, always worrying about everyone else and his insatiable appetite will always be remembered. These all made him a special person to everyone he knew. He was and will remain a light in our remarkably close-knit family and will remain in our hearts forever. He knew how much we all loved him and hopefully this knowledge will help us find some acceptance. There will always be an empty space in our hearts for him but we know a part of him will always be with us. All of our love is with you Christian!!!!! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Post 39 Youth Baseball c/o Tom Richardson, 4771 Regents Park, Williamsburg, Va. 23188. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
