HAMER, Margaret Joan, age 77, of Glen Allen, died August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hamer. She is survived by her children, Paul Hamer and his wife, Carrie, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., Andrew Hamer and his wife, Dana, of Columbia, Md. and Jonathon Hamer and his wife, Angi, of Henrico; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Alexandra, Samuel, Ashlee, London and George. She is also survived by her two brothers, David (Cathy) Waple of Hersham, England and Richard (Jill) Waple of Kent, England; and many nieces, nephews and their children in England. She was born in London and immigrated to the United States in 1971, with George and their three small boys. Margaret worked for Westminster Canterbury for over 20 years. She loved serving and remaining active in the communities she lived; sewing, knitting, quilting and bunco were her favorite hobbies. A member of many clubs and organizations throughout the Crossridge neighborhood, Margaret enjoyed spending her time with others. Her remains rest at the Bliley Funeral Home's Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where the family will receive friends Friday, August 9, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, at 1 p.m. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/donate.