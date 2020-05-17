HAMIL, FREDERICK

HAMIL, Frederick Ross Jr. "Buck," passed away in his home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Suzy; his son, Andy and his wife, Julie; his daughter, Katie and her husband, Brian; as well as his five grandchildren. Buck was born in Philadelphia on December 1, 1943. He graduated from West Chester University, where he met Suzy, the love of his life. Upon graduation, he was commissioned to Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. Buck and Suzy raised their children in Reisterstown, Md. and Richmond, Va., while Buck enjoyed a successful career as a salesman for Master Builders and BASF. Buck was his happiest with his family, whether it was a vacation, watching his grandkids' sports or even just gathering over dinner. His second greatest joy was golf. He was an active member of the Providence Senior League for many years. Buck will be missed by all who knew and loved him, and he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband and father. A private service will be held in the summer.

