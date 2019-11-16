HAMILTON, Alexander IV, 85, of Richmond, departed this life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Alex was born in Petersburg, Virginia, on September 24, 1934. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander Hamilton Jr. and Mary Rutherfoord Bernard Hamilton. Alex graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia and the University of Virginia in 1956, where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall, the Z Society and T.I.L.K.A. One of the highpoints of his college career was earning his varsity letter in lacrosse. After college, Alex was an infantry lieutenant at Fort Benning, Georgia and served a hardship tour in Korea from 1956 to 1958. Alex started his career with Albemarle Paper Manufacturing Co. in New York City. He returned to Richmond, continuing in the paper industry, until he joined Virginia Real Estate Investment Trust in 1973, where he was an executive vice president until 1980. Alex then joined Virginia Landmark Corporation, where he was a partner and later president and CEO. Following Virginia Landmark's merger with CBRE Richmond in 2001, Alex became senior vice president of global corporate services until he retired in 2016. Alex felt strongly about giving back and was very active supporting his community. He served as Board President of Children's Hospital and Gateway Homes. Alex also served on the boards of Collegiate School, Marymount School, the Richmond Symphony Foundation, the Richmond Ballet, Mary Baldwin College, Family and Children Services, Greater Richmond YMCA and Westminster Canterbury, where he received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award. Alex was a man of strong faith. He cherished St. James's Episcopal Church, where he served four terms as senior warden and chaired two capital campaigns. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Veeneman Hamilton; and his children, Virginia Reynolds Parker (Michael), J. Sargeant Reynolds Jr. (Margaret), Elizabeth Reynolds Daus, Mary Hamilton (Christophe), Alexander Hamilton Laurent (Jeff); 11 adored grandchildren; a brother, George Bernard Hamilton (Laura) and their family. Alex was a person of great kindness. He was rewarded when God saw that he departed this life on the tennis court surrounded by his friends, doing what he loved, for one final match. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 West Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alex's memory may be made to Gateway Homes, 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 210, Richmond, Va. 23230 or to St. James's Episcopal Church.View online memorial