HAMILTON, DR. STUART JR.

HAMILTON, Dr. Stuart Henry Jr., passed away on February 13, 2020, after nine years of medical challenges. He was the only child born on August 10, 1940 to Stuart H. Hamilton Sr. and Helen Hegamyer Hamilton who predeceased him. He is survived by his three children, Stacie Hamilton Baird (Scott), Stuart H. Hamilton III "Trip" (Anja) and Scott Alexander Hamilton (Lora); five grandchildren, Stuart H. Hamilton IV "Skip" (Brittany), Shelbie Baird, Tate Hamilton, Spencer Baird and Leah Hamilton; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Stuart H. Hamilton V "Colt"; and his beloved cat, Luke. Stuart graduated from John Marshall High School in 1959, the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy in 1963 and the School of Medicine in 1967. He was a U.S. Army Captain serving in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor. He completed his OB/GYN residency in 1973 and was a beloved doctor to many. He was a life member of the Richmond Academy of Medicine, past president of the Ware/Dunn OB/GYN Society and member of the Richmond and Virginia OB/GYN societies. He was a charter member of the Battlefield Lions Club of Varina and coached sports activities that his children participated in. He loved everything Civil War related, from relic hunting to reading and he was a collector of all things, because everything had value to him! We would like to thank Dad's lifelong friend Dr. John Bagley for his unwavering friendship, especially in these last five years. We would also like to thank everyone at Grace Hospice for their support this last month, and especially Ola and Claude, his compassionate caregivers. The family will be receiving friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave. A private interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Let's Go Services, 6608 White Oak Court, Sandston, Va. 23150. 2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith." You are our hero, Dad; we will miss you.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
