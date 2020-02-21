HAMILTON, JAMES II

HAMILTON, James Whit II, 62, of Burkeville, Va., born August 16, 1957, passed Sunday, February 16, 2020. He is survived by his parents, James Whit Hamilton I, Virginia McCormick Hamilton; his three children, Sabrina Hamilton, Mindy Hamilton and James Whit Hamilton III (Trey); his brother, Ray Hamilton; his sister, Jennie Hamilton; and his three grandsons, Carter, Caleb and Tristan. "Little Whit," as he was known to most family and friends, was a dedicated son, loving father, a loyal brother and friend. His mind was his greatest tool in life; his appetite for knowledge had no end. He was a jack-of-all-trades, the greatest MacGyver that is known to man, there was simply nothing he could not do. Family and friends are welcome to come to his memorial service on Friday, February 21, at 2 p.m., held at Love Covenant Fellowship Church, 17897 W. Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va. 23002.View online memorial
