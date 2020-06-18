HAMILTON, James E., 65, of Aylett, Va., passed away in his home on June 17, 2020, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife, Dee Dee Hamilton; his daughter, Dana Hamilton-Carter (Patrick); grandsons, Seth Hamilton-Puryear, Edwin Carter and Willie Carter; mother, Cletus Hamilton; brother, Jon Hamilton (Zsa Zsa); as well as his nieces, nephews, and sisters and brothers-in-law. Born in Danville, Va., James went on to work dutifully for the Coca-Cola Co., and he loved his family, friends, motocross racing and his Harley-Davidson Superglide. His life will be celebrated in a private service. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
