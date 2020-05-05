HAMILTON, Linda, 70, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean Ayres. Linda was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Hamilton; sons, Chris (Julie), Kevin (Kristin); grandchildren, Lilly, Levi, Landry, Dalton; and siblings, Janet Peck (Rodger), John L. Ayres Jr. (Mary Beth). The family would like to extend their gratitude to Linda's caregiver and best friend, Peggy, for all of her love and compassion. There will be no formal services at this time.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Linda HAMILTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.