HAMILTON, Patricia Ann "Pat," 70, of Midlothian, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pat was born June 24, 1950, in Baltimore, Md., but spent most of her life living in the Richmond, Va. area and graduated from Manchester High School in 1968. Pat was an active entrepreneur throughout her life, owning multiple successful businesses, and was most recently co-owner of Peg's Embroidery, through which she often made custom embroidered items for family and friends and donated items to community organizations for fundraising events. She was a member and faithful supporter of the Monacan Indian Nation through her contributions to the Monacan Tribal Scholarship and Monacan Indian Museum. Pat is survived by parents, Matthew and Helen Hamilton Sr. of Chesterfield; brothers, Matthew Hamilton Jr. and wife, Tammy and Mark Hamilton and fiancee, Sharon; and sister, Susan Burch and husband, Patrick; as well as many extended family members and friends; including close friend, Pat Rice. "Aunt Patsy" was also beloved by her three nephews and two nieces and a growing number of great-nephews and nieces. Small private family service with memorial arrangements to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Monacan Indian Museum, P.O. Box 1136, Madison Heights, Va. 24572.View online memorial
