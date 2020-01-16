HAMILTON, Ralph Stewart, 81, of Richmond, departed this life on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife and children. The viewing will be on Saturday, January 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 615 Zion Church Rd., King & Queen Courthouse, with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Ralph Hamilton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Viewing
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Zion Baptist Church
615 Zion Church Road
King & Queen Courthouse, VA 23085
615 Zion Church Road
King & Queen Courthouse, VA 23085
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Viewing begins.
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Zion Baptist Church
615 Zion Church Road
King & Queen Courthouse, VA 23085
615 Zion Church Road
King & Queen Courthouse, VA 23085
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Funeral Service begins.