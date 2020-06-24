HAMLET, BRENDA

HAMLET, Brenda "Dolly," departed this life June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt Feggins Sr. and Martha Feggins. She is survived by her daughter, Kristle Evans; granddaughter, Gabrielle Evans; two sisters, Angel Feggins and Rose Feggins; one brother, Keith Feggins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including one devoted friend of 43 years, Janet Pollard. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BRENDA HAMLET as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags