HAMLET, Brenda "Dolly," departed this life June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt Feggins Sr. and Martha Feggins. She is survived by her daughter, Kristle Evans; granddaughter, Gabrielle Evans; two sisters, Angel Feggins and Rose Feggins; one brother, Keith Feggins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including one devoted friend of 43 years, Janet Pollard. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers