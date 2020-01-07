HAMLETT, Nancy Ellen Forbes, of Richmond, departed this life January 3, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1935, to the late Willie J. Forbes Sr. and Elizabeth Jude-Forbes. She was the fifth child of 13 siblings born to this union. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Kim Yvette Washington and Helen Charmaine Johnson. Nancy is survived by her oldest daughter, Deborah Hill (Ken); and James Kevin Hamlett; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters; Rose L. Forbes and Judith D. Forbes Collins-Caldwell (Roger); one brother, Vernon M. Forbes (Darnell); three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Forbes, Dorris Forbes and Audra Dunk; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; including a devoted friend, Jerome Earley. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St., where viewing is Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P St., Richmond, Va. 23223, where remains will lie in state at 12 noon. Reverend Dr. Jackson, pastor, officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends attending services assemble at the church Thursday, 12:30 p.m.View online memorial
