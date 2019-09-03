HAMLIN, LLOYD

HAMLIN, Mr. Lloyd A., of Henrico, Virginia, entered eternal rest Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 73. Lloyd Hamlin was born in Surry County, Va., on August 7, 1946, to the late John and Grace B. Hamlin. He was married to Veroncia "Ronnie" Hamlin, and faithfully attended The Father's House Church of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Lloyd is survived by his children, Michael Hamlin, Sharnise Jackson (Joe), Jan Medley (Eric) and Patrell Hamlett; one sister, Hermione Hamlin of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Black Creek Baptist Church, located at 6289 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the Tucker Family Cemetery at 1231 Logan Road, Java, Va. Funeral arrangements by Jeffress Funeral Home, 2000 N. Main Street, South Boston, Virginia 24592.View online memorial