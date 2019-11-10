HAMLIN, Richard Holmes, 90, fell asleep in the Lord on November 8, 2019. Richard was born on April 24, 1929, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte. He is survived by four children, Tom Hamlin (Cheryl), Laura Canady (Jim), David Hamlin (Deanna) and Kay Cram (Bryan); 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had his own CPA firm and selflessly and frequently helped others. Most importantly, he was a dedicated Bible student in the Christadelphian faith. He embraced the Hope of Israel and the prospect of a place in the everlasting Kingdom that will be established on earth. To that end, he sleeps awaiting the resurrection. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial